Brian Sucre Junction residents celebrate a $35M water system

For the first time in his life, Royston Lewis of Brian Sucre Junction in Mahdia, Region Eight, can turn on his tap and get clean water at his doorstep.

After years of trekking to a creek, often on foot to get water during the dry season, Lewis, a resident in the area for ten years, is calling the new water supply system “a blessing.”

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, tests the functionality of the new system

Acquiring water for use at home was sometimes “difficult on their pockets,” he said, because residents often had to pay to have water delivered.

“We used to get water from the creek. When the place is dry, we used to punish to get water. You used to either have to pay for a vehicle or foot it to the source to get water,” Lewis said.

Resident, Royston Lewis

“I feel much better now that we can get the water right at our house or gate,” he said, standing beside the newly installed connection that now serves over 100 residents in the community.

The $35 million system was officially commissioned last Monday by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, marking a major milestone in the government’s promise to expand basic services to remote communities.

Village Leader of Brian Sucre Junction, Simone Rodney

Village leader Simone Rodney, who has been residing near the junction for over 20 years, welcomed this much-needed improvement. She pointed out that the new water system will improve the residents’ quality of life.

“We have never had this before, but now I have a personal well and it is really great. I am very happy that everyone is getting water. The water is very good, and this is a great development for us,” the village leader said.

More than $5.5 billion has been invested in the hinterland water sector, providing a steady supply of drinkable water to many families across the region.

New water supply system at Brian Sucre Junction

Additionally, residents of El Paso, Campbelltown, Princeville, and Micobie will also benefit from improved access, as work is scheduled to commence soon on their water supply systems.

Region Eight has benefitted from the drilling of over 15 new wells since 2020, which provide first-time access to many households. With an investment of over $1 billion, potable water coverage in the region is now over 90 per cent.

The government is on track to achieve 100 per cent potable water access in all the hinterland regions and riverine communities by the end of the year. This demonstrates its commitment to ensuring no community is left behind.