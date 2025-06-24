“Bridging the Gap Policy” launched to engage men and boys on gender-based violence prevention, healing, and accountability

To effectively tackle gender-based violence in Guyana, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit (SO&DVPU) on Friday launched its “Bridging the Gap Policy.”

The policy aims to engage men and boys on gender-based violence, ensuring that they are aware of preventive steps and the healing journey, while also taking accountability.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud

While delivering the feature address at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud, underscored that “Bridging the Gap” transcends a mere policy; it represents a transformational framework meticulously designed to understand and address the challenges faced by men and boys.

“This is more than just a policy; it’s transformational. And it’s not merely a national policy on paper; it has been carefully thought out and crafted to be comprehensive and inclusive,” Minister Persaud stressed.

She went on to add, “Its inclusivity stems from the extensive consultation and engagement with men from all walks of life during its creation, ensuring it resonates with everyone.”

Additionally, this transformative initiative acknowledges that men and boys are not solely contributors to the problem but are also indispensable to its solution. It directly challenges the implicit assumption that men and boys are exclusively perpetrators or passive bystanders in the context of GBV.

According to the Minister, while the policy highlights difficult topics, it also ensures that gender-based violence issues are tackled in a positive way to empower and uplift men and boys.

“The policy has been so carefully crafted that there is nothing here that gives men a negative label,” the Minister of Human Services and Social Security asserted.

At its core, “Bridging the Gap” isn’t just about stopping violence. It’s about helping men and boys grow into well-rounded individuals. This means giving them the power to make their own choices and decide what it means to be a man, based on values like respect, taking responsibility for their feelings, and caring for each other.

While preventing violence is still a major goal, the bigger picture is to help men and boys become self-aware, emotionally stable, and connected to their communities.

Moreover, the policy implements seven integrated actions to tackle gender-based violence and empower men and boys. Key initiatives include the BRAVE Programme for personal development, alongside public awareness campaigns on family violence, trauma-informed education for offenders, and youth-led media literacy.

It also focuses on workplace GBV awareness, mental health support, and positive fatherhood, all designed to foster personal transformation and a national strategy for violence prevention.

Also present at the launch were Dr. Cona Husbands, Manager of the SO&DVPU, and Adel Lilly, Manager of the Gender Affairs Bureau, alongside a distinguished assembly of prominent men from varying backgrounds who fully endorsed the well-crafted framework.