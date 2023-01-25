Budget 2023 the ’embodiment of hope’ for all Guyanese – MP Charlie

The 2023 National Budget sets the framework for Guyana’s continued growth and development, even amid a challenging global economic climate.

Government Member of Parliament (MP) for Region Nine, Alister Charlie made the pronouncement during Tuesday’s budget debate in the National Assembly.

Government Member of Parliament, Alister Charlie

Noting that the budget will ensure a holistic approach to development, MP Charlie said Guyanese can expect to benefit from the transformational policies outlined in this year’s fiscal plan.

“Budget 2023 gives every Guyanese a chance to a good education, access to well-paying jobs, enables them to start their own businesses, raise and provide for their families, own their own homes, live in a safe and secure environment, and retire with dignity,” he said.

The MP pointed out that under the previous APNU+AFC coalition, such provisions did not exist, a situation he assured will not recur under this government’s watch.

“Three billion dollars in salary adjustments benefitting 5,000 healthcare workers and 9,000 members of the disciplined services, increase in the income tax threshold from $75,000 to $85,000 monthly, releasing a total of $3.3 billion into the hands of taxpayers, and removing 12,000 taxpayers from the tax bench, the increase in the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant from $25,000 to $35,000, benefitting hundreds of children in public and private school… budget 2023 gives hope to every Guyanese.”

Adding her voice to the debate, Bhagmattie Veerasammy, also a Government MP, reiterated that the budget will improve the socioeconomic conditions of all Guyanese.

Government Member of Parliament, Bhagmattie Veerasammy

She, also cited a number of initiatives outlined in the budget such as the continuation of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarship programme, and training programmes being rolled out under the Board of Industrial Trading (BIT) and the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN).

MP Veerasammy contended that programmes like these foster growth and development, ensuring all Guyanese are part of the country’s transformation.

“We will build a Guyana that will be admired by all, while we maintain our cherished Guyanese hospitality… Budget 2023 is a promise made and kept,” she added.

