Budgetary allocation to support costly dialysis treatment for patients – Health Minister

Government has strategically placed huge support for dialysis treatment in Budget 2022, recognising the limited spending power of patients to secure treatment.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, when he rose in support of the fiscal plan in the National Assembly, Thursday stated, “I didn’t have to get out of this. It was a one-off payment of $360,000. And after that, they had to find resources to continue dialysis.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

Many of these patients they could not afford it and that was why we decided that we are going to ensure that we help these patients by providing them with $600,000 per annum.”

The 2022 Budget has allocated $180 million to support 300 persons in need of dialysis treatment. This means each of these patients will benefit from some $600,000 for treatment this year.

Together with the $600,000 worth in treatment, patients will also receive medication to ensure their blood levels remain normal. This means, an additional $9,000 will be given every month.

“Every three months they’re required to do a set of laboratory tests and we are also going to provide that at our hospitals.”

Also, government will be furthering partnerships with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and private sector entities, to ensure patients have access to dialysis, as most are done by these bodies.

Of the people centred budget, Minister Anthony said, “this module is also a balanced one. It provides the right policy mix, bringing relief to vulnerable people, while incentivising businesses to create jobs.”

Budget 2022 is themed ‘Steadfast against all challenges, resolute in building our One Guyana.’