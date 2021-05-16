Caribbean youths participate in virtual forum on Guyana/ Venezuela border matter

– collaboration between Foreign Ministry, GuySATT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in partnership with the Guyana Students’ Association in Trinidad and Tobago (GuySATT) held a virtual forum on Saturday aimed at educating youths about the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy.

Ambassador Mr. Cedric Joseph, in his address, spoke extensively about the more than a century-old matter, which arose following Venezuela’s contention that the Arbitral Award of 1899 was null and void. The 1899 Award had definitively settled the boundary between the two countries.

Ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Cedric Joseph

Mr. Joseph, who is also a member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee at the Ministry, said Venezuela’s claim of some two-thirds of Guyana precedes the birth of the country. He said the claim constitutes a “great threat” to Guyana’s national security and sovereignty.

Ambassador Joseph added that, “it challenges the maintenance of our territorial integrity and security, and can erode the security of our Commonwealth, Caribbean Region.

These proceedings were instituted by Guyana about the legal validity and binding effect of the Arbitral Award of 1899, which 122 years ago established the current boundary between the former colony of British Guiana and Venezuela, and which, in February 1962, was so coarsely repudiated by Venezuela.”

The Ambassador reminded the audience that Guyana is seeking a definitive and peaceful resolution of the matter in the International Court of Justice. This resolution will be final and without appeal, he noted.

“Claims of territory are inspired by greed and driven by the quest for power… These are stimulated by the raw impulse to dominate and consume neighbours, particularly weak ones, and to expand authority and control.

Claims may be also inferenced by strategic and geographical factors for the assumed protection of the state, or to give a tactical advantage against the competitor state. And more critically, is the attraction of valuable natural and mineral resources believed to be held by a neighbour state on its land and maritime areas,” he said.

Ambassador Joseph noted that territorial matters remain a major threat to international peace, security and are a cause of wars. Fortunately, in these modern times, to reduce the use of force, countries have established the United Nations system for members to settle those issues peacefully.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Government maintains that the Arbitral Award is legally binding, and, through the Foreign Ministry, it has organised a series of outreaches in bordering regions to educate the populace.

In April, Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai held engagements with Mathews Ridge and Baramita, Barima-Waini (Region One) residents to update them on the matter. Director of Frontiers – Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ms. Donnette Streete also participated in the exercise. The Ministry has also produced a number of bumper stickers reminding Guyanese that Essequibo belongs to Guyana.

Today’s event was organised by the GuySATT, which reached out to the Ministry to indicate its interest in hosting an awareness session about the controversy.

President of GuySATT, Ms. Vishani Ragobeer told DPI that these events give its members an opportunity to learn more about issues of national concern.

“While GuySATT is primarily the students’ representative body in Trinidad and Tobago, we believe these are things our members would benefit from, more so since we’re tertiary level students who will soon be contributing to Guyana in our various professions.”

GuySATT also collaborated with its sister associations, the Guyana Students’ Association in Cave Hill (GuySACH) and the Guyana Students’ Association in Jamaica (GuySAJ).

Ms. Ragobeer said the associations share a good inter-campus relationship and did well in the planning of the event.