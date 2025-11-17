CARICOM stands with Jamaica: President Ali among leaders on Goodwill Mission

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is among several CARICOM Heads of Government who arrived in Jamaica this morning as part of a high-level Goodwill Mission to evaluate the impact of Hurricane Melissa and support the country’s recovery efforts.

The delegation was received by Jamaica’s Prime Minister and current CARICOM Chair, Andrew Holness, at the Norman Manley International Airport.

The mission includes the Prime Ministers of Barbados, Mia Mottley; Grenada, Dickon Mitchell; Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Brown; together with senior officials from the CARICOM Secretariat, the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and other regional and international partners.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engages with Jamaica’s Prime Minister and CARICOM Chair, Andrew Holness

The visit underscores a strong demonstration of regional solidarity as CARICOM leaders, development agencies, and multilateral partners collaborate to assess the hurricane’s damage and identify urgent areas requiring support.

Guyana’s support of Jamaica’s recovery

Guyana is one of the first CARICOM Member States to mobilise support for Jamaica since Hurricane Melissa made landfall, bringing widespread flooding, infrastructural damage, displacement, and significant economic disruption.

Even before Hurricane Melissa made landfall, President Ali instructed the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Guyana Defence Force to work with Jamaican authorities. The Private Sector Commission responded to the president’s appeal by assisting in the relief efforts.

To date, Guyana has contributed:

1. Emergency relief supplies, including food hampers, medical kits, water purification tablets, and hygiene essentials for affected communities.

2. Technical personnel from the CDC assisted by providing a rapid needs assessment and humanitarian coordination.

3. Guyana Power and Light dispatched a team of transmission and distribution workers to help with power restoration on the island

4. Guyana Defence Force supported with on-the-ground distribution of relief supplies in Jamaica.

5. Guyana British Chamber of Commerce (BritCham), together with singer Maxi Priest, through a benefit concert, raised funds and public awareness.

Deepening Regional Cooperation

The Goodwill Mission aims to strengthen regional coordination and provide tangible relief efforts by allowing CARICOM Heads and international partners to witness firsthand the extent of the hurricane’s impact.

President Ali’s participation in the Goodwill Mission underscores Guyana’s unwavering commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with its Caribbean partners during times of crisis, advancing a united regional response to the pressing challenges posed by climate change.