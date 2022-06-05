CDC issues 24-hour weather advisory

The Hydrometeorological Service forecasts frequent, continuous rain and thundershowers across the country throughout the period. Rainfall will measure between one inch (25mm) and four inches (100mm).

Persons in low lying and flood prone areas are urged to be vigilant and cautious as these conditions can cause significant inundation and mudslides in hilly areas.

If you or someone you know is impacted during this rainy season, immediately contact your local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.

