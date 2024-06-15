CDC monitoring flood situation in Regions Seven to Ten

The recent heavy rainfall in Regions Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) have resulted in flooding, affecting approximately 30 households and 60 farmlands.

According to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Public Relations Officer, Patrice Wishart, the situation is being closely monitored.

As the waters slowly recede in most parts of Region Nine, high water levels persist in sections of Region 10.

In response, the government through the CDC has provided cleaning hampers to several communities in Regions 10, Nine, and Five, and established shelters to accommodate temporary occupants if necessary.

The CDC, in collaboration with regional and government authorities, continues to monitor the flooding situation across the country as the May/June rainy season persits.

Additionally, aid from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the private sector has been mobilised to enhance the flood response capacity.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) is keeping a close watch on the impact of the flooding on livestock.

