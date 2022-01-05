CDC recognizes promoted GDF Ranks

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, today recognized and badged five (5) Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks who are attached to the CDC Headquarters. The quaint ceremony began with brief remarks by Lieutenant Colonel Craig who expressed pride stemming from the achievements. He indicated that these ranks will serve as inspiration to all members of staff so that they may continue to strive for excellence.

Newly promoted Sergeants Oswald Hope and Raoul Collins; Corporal Alvin Carr; and Lance Corporals Kelsey George and Carlton Washington, were elated to receive such honours. Sergeant Hope lamented that they are grateful for the recognition of their hard work and will persist to attain consistent success.

Other members of staff extended well wishes to the ranks, who were overwhelmed with gratitude.







