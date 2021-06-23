CDEMA teams meet with stakeholders to commence DDSA

The “Detailed Damage Sector Assessment” (DDSA) on Guyana’s current flooding situation began on Wednesday, with teams being deployed to the various regions and commencing meetings with the respective Regional executives and other stakeholders in each region.

The team will be covering assessments and analysis across seven sectors, namely health, water and sanitation, infrastructure and housing, agriculture, social services, shelter and mining in Regions Two, Five, Six, Seven and Ten. Each respective team will include specialists for each of the sectors being assessed.

The DDSA is based on an agreement between the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), with the team being comprised of multiple stakeholders from several international, regional and local agencies.

Support for the deployment of the DDSA is being provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Eastern and Southern Caribbean through the Caribbean Climate Resilience Initiative, which is being implemented by the CDEMA Coordination Unit.

On Wednesday, teams were deployed to commence assessments in Regions Two, Five, Seven and Ten.

Two teams will be covering Region Seven, with one team conducting assessments in the Lower and Middle Cuyuni-Mazaruni and the other team assessing the Upper Cuyuni-Mazaruni.

The team in Region Five will also be conducting the assessment for Region Six. The assessments are expected to last at least five days in each region, upon which the team will then analyse the data gathered and submit a complete report.

In Region Two that team was scheduled to visit the communities of Anna Regina, Devonshire, Castle, Bounty Hall, Queenstown, Perseverance, Suddie, and David James Scheme.

The Region Five team was scheduled to cover Fort Wellington, Woodley Park, Bath, Rosignol, Ithaca, and Blairmont for the first day.

In Region Seven the Upper Cuyuni-Mazaruni team was schedule to visit Imbamadai/Omenike and Kambaru, while the Lower Cuyuni-Mazaruni team was expected to visit Bartica, Agatash, and Dagg Point.

In Region 10 that team was scheduled to begin their assessment with visits to Block 42, Amelia’s Ward, Rainbow City, Silvertown, and Lower Kara Kara.