Cessation of application process for vending spaces along the Georgetown Sea Defence Reserve

The Ministry of Public Works – Sea Defence Board hereby notifies the General Public that effective from June 1, 2023, there will be a cessation of the processing of applications for vending spaces along the Georgetown Seawall reserve.

This measure is being taken due to the large number of pending applications currently under review by the Board. Additionally, areas demarcated for business activities along the Georgetown Seawall, between Rabbit Walk and Vlissengen Road, have been fully allocated to approved applicants.

Members of the public are hereby reminded that unauthorised vending and other forms of private ventures will not be permitted along the Georgetown Seawall reserve and foreshore.

All unauthorised persons currently conducting business within these areas are hereby instructed to immediately desist from such activities and remove all structures and belongings from the reserve and foreshore. Failure to comply with this directive will result in enforcement actions by the Sea Defence Board.

For more information and guidance, kindly contact the Sea Defence Board

Secretariat on telephone numbers 227-8294 or 225-9868.

