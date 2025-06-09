CHPA clarifies claims of Little, Great Diamond housing development

The Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), has taken note of recent claims circulating on social media regarding a section of the new housing development at Little and Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara. The ministry wishes to set the record straight with the following facts:

FACT: All allottees within the Diamond Housing Scheme are Guyanese.

Contrary to the baseless rumours, not a single house lot or turnkey unit in the area has been allocated to non-Guyanese. As a matter of policy, land allocation is strictly reserved for individuals who are legally recognized as Guyanese in accordance with the laws of Guyana.

The allottees in this scheme are former squatters who previously illegally occupied the river dam on the East Bank Demerara in the following communities: Herstelling, Covent Garden, Prospect, Farm, Diamond, Grove, and Friendship. They were relocated from the zero-tolerance zone through a programme to address river dam squatters.

A total of 291 squatter households were identified, and to date, 228 families have been allocated house lots or government-constructed homes.

While 37 Venezuelans were found squatting in the area, they have been deemed ineligible under the housing programme, as it serves only Guyanese.

These former squatters were allocated lands near the four-lane Heroes Highway—a prime area poised for growth and development. Their placement guarantees increased property values for their homes and offers long-term socio-economic benefits for the beneficiaries.

FACT: Only government-approved turnkey homes were constructed by the Ministry.

These homes adhering to strict quality and design standards were offered at a cost of $5.2 million, not $7 million as falsely reported.

The wooden structures seen in some parts of the scheme were constructed by the relocated squatters themselves, who were allocated land only. The Ministry has not been involved in the design or construction of these self-built homes.

FACT: First-phase infrastructure works were completed in the housing scheme, making it accessible, and upgrades will be executed soon. On May 12, 2025, tenders were opened for the infrastructure upgrades and awarded to small contractors. These works will be done in 39 lots, valued at $780 million, and include the construction of reinforced concrete roads, road shoulders, and drainage systems.

The contracts were awarded on June 5, 2025, and work is scheduled to commence by June 15, with completion expected by July 31, 2025. All contracts have been awarded in full compliance with the relevant procurement standards.

The ministry urges the public to refrain from sharing sensational claims that only serve to mislead citizens and discredit national housing programme and ongoing development efforts.