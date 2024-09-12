CHPA issues warning to squatters in Linden

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves has again urged persons to desist from illegally occupying lands at Amelia’s Ward/Fitz Hope or purchasing lands already allocated by the government.

CHPA has received several reports about individuals illegally auctioning and constructing buildings on lands reserved for Phase Four of the CHPA’s housing project.

CEO of Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) Sherwyn Greaves and team during the visit to Amelia’s Ward on Thursday

During a community visit on Thursday, Greaves explained that the CHPA has been actively monitoring the land and dismantling any unauthorised houses, fences or structures.

Further, the housing and planning authority has denounced the obligation to respect any transactions conducted illegally and outside the formal process.

Between 2020 and 2023, the government successfully regularised 13 squatting areas in Regions Two, Three, Four and Ten.

However, the lands in Amelia’s Ward have already been allocated, thus making them illegible for regularisation.

Greaves assured squatters that their actions were unnecessary as the CHPA is willing to process formal applications for land ownership.

“We are disappointed that persons think that they have to go to these measures to get an allocation when we have been doing hundreds of allocations in Region Ten since 2020 and we continue to do more” Greaves highlighted.

Illegally erected fences on allocated lands

He further noted that continued illegal occupation of the lands would result in persons being registered as squatters, hindering their chances of being formally allocated a house lot.

“There’s no need to squat. There will be enough lands for everybody and once you have a legitimate application in the system you will be served” he stated.

As reassurance to concerned landowners, Greaves pledged the agency’s unwavering commitment to securing their lands and preventing further cases of squatting.

He also encouraged residents to look forward to upcoming developments in their community.

Recently, the CHPA board approved $80 million to improve road networks in Amelia’s Ward

