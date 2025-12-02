Clarification on Media Report: Alleged Break-In at CANU Headquarters Construction Site

The Ministry of Home Affairs wishes to clarify recent media reports under the headline “Duo granted $75,000 bail each for breaking into CANU HQ”, which have created a misleading impression about the nature of the incident and the status of the facility involved.

Contrary to what has been reported, the building in question is not an occupied CANU headquarters. The location is an active construction site for CANU’s new headquarters and has not yet been handed over to, or occupied by, CANU.

Until formal handover, all security and safeguarding responsibilities for the site rest with the contractors, in accordance with standard construction and project management arrangements. As such, the incident does not represent a breach of security at an operational CANU facility, nor does it reflect on the security systems, protocols, or performance of CANU.

Describing the location as “CANU’s headquarters” without clarifying that it is unoccupied and under construction is inaccurate and may mislead the public into believing that a functioning national security installation was compromised.

The Ministry of Home Affairs respectfully urges media houses to:

Verify the operational status and control of facilities referenced in stories;

Confirm ownership of property involved in alleged offences; and

Avoid characterisations that could mislead the public or misattribute responsibility.

The Ministry of Home Affairs remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of security at all its Agencies.