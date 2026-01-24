Close to 2000 hinterland residents empowered with improved potable water access

Potable water access in the South Pakaraimas has been transformed following the commissioning of four water supply systems across the Karasabai service cluster in Region 9.

These projects, representing a combined $102 million investment in hinterland development, have brought near-universal potable water access to 1,865 residents.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar

Karasabai Village, along with its satellite settlements of Jawari, Wichabai, and Curicock, has long faced the challenge of uneven water distribution. Prior to these interventions, families had to rely entirely on rainwater harvesting and open surface sources.

Within Karasabai itself, two new 150mm PVC wells were drilled in Section 2 and the Airstrip View area at a cost of approximately $36 million. These facilities, powered by independent photovoltaic systems and protected by secure perimeter fencing, now serve 127 households.

In the three satellite villages, similar wells were drilled, as well as distribution lines installed.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar, while commissioning these systems, reminded that the value of this initiative also lies in the local labour used to bring it to fruition.

“We are bringing the people in the community to be part of the execution of the development… they are paid, they learn a skill, and they become skillful to move that skill to other areas,” he said.

He added that the investments in these water systems are testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring that no village is left behind in their quest to bridge the gap between coastal and hinterland water access.

“In the coastline areas, they don’t have 100 per cent access to water, because new housing schemes are going up…and they don’t have access to water. Here you are, surrounded by mountains, and you have 100 per cent access to water. That is the philosophy that nobody’s left behind,” the minister emphasised.

He reminded that between 2020 and 2025, the government invested $2 billion into the water sector across Region 9, successfully increasing overall water coverage to more than 95 per cent.

This progress was underpinned by the drilling of over 65 new wells and the implementation of solar-powered pumping systems designed to overcome the region’s unique geographical challenges and its historical reliance on surface water.

This year, $500 million is earmarked for the installation of 12 new water supply systems and the rehabilitation of the Lethem Pumping Stations.

These efforts are aimed at ensuring that even the most remote indigenous communities have a reliable, year-round water supply.

The minister was accompanied by Hinterland Services Director Ramchand Jailall, Regional Vice Chairman Daniel Aguilar, Village Toshao David Albert, other regional officials and GWI representatives.