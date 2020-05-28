Latest update May 29th, 2020 3:28 PM

DPI, Guyana, Government, Media, News

Latest News

Confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 150

May 28, 2020 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

Staff Writer Author
Department of Public Information
email
communications@dpi.gov.gy
follow me

—11 new cases recorded

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, May 28, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 150 following after 11 more persons tested positive for the virus.

This was disclosed by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud in the Ministry of Public health’s daily COVID-19 update.

Of the 150, cases there have been 11 deaths and 67 recoveries.

Currently, 72 active cases are housed in isolation at various facilities across Guyana while 2 patients remain in the COVID-19 ICU at the GPHC.  Eleven persons are also in institutional quarantine.

Significantly 1, 559 tests have been conducted yielding 1,409 negative results.

Seven of the ten Administrative Regions of Guyana have reported positive cases with Region 7 reporting multiple cases in the mining communities.  Guyanese are asked to take every precaution necessary, particularly in hinterland regions, border communities and hotspots.

Everyone is asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they have to go out.

Meanwhile, globally the WHO is reporting 5,488,825 confirmed cases with 349,095 deaths while in the Region of the Americas the total number of positive cases is 2,495,924 with deaths climbing to 145,810.

COVID-19 Updates

Recent News

Pension Week – June, 2020

Pension Week – June, 2020

May 29, 2020

Author Details Staff Writer Author Department of Public Information email communications@dpi.gov.gy follow me The National Insurance Scheme remains very cognizant that it provides an essential service to our Pensioners and Beneficiaries. In an effort to fulfill our mandate whilst protecting the...
Read More
Tourism of the future will call for changes – Tourism Director-General

Tourism of the future will call for changes –...

May 29, 2020

Hydromet issues flood advisory

Hydromet issues flood advisory

May 29, 2020

866 ballot boxes left to be recounted

866 ballot boxes left to be recounted

May 28, 2020

GECOM eyes June 13 for completion of national recount

GECOM eyes June 13 for completion of national...

May 28, 2020

Request for additional workstations not granted

Request for additional workstations not granted

May 28, 2020

Porous Region One border poses serious COVID-19 threat

Porous Region One border poses serious COVID-19...

May 28, 2020

Theatrical, Culinary and Literary Arts in Guyana need to broaden horizons

Theatrical, Culinary and Literary Arts in Guyana...

May 28, 2020

Minister Norton expresses condolences on the passing of Mr. Lennox Hernandez

Minister Norton expresses condolences on the...

May 28, 2020

Confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 150

Confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 150

May 28, 2020

WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund raises over US$214M

WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund raises...

May 28, 2020

Region Three recount completed, Region 10 begins

Region Three recount completed, Region 10 begins

May 28, 2020

More support needed for small states in COVID fight – President Granger 

More support needed for small states in COVID...

May 28, 2020

COVID-19 Task Force considers phased reopening of airports

COVID-19 Task Force considers phased reopening of...

May 28, 2020

Regional Radio








News Categories

Documents

Blog Subscription

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Flickr Photos

More Photos

DHB Watch

Website Stats

  • 5,001,087 hits

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Public Health, Guyana.