Confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 150

—11 new cases recorded
The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 150 following after 11 more persons tested positive for the virus.
This was disclosed by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud in the Ministry of Public health’s daily COVID-19 update.
Of the 150, cases there have been 11 deaths and 67 recoveries.
Currently, 72 active cases are housed in isolation at various facilities across Guyana while 2 patients remain in the COVID-19 ICU at the GPHC. Eleven persons are also in institutional quarantine.
Significantly 1, 559 tests have been conducted yielding 1,409 negative results.
Seven of the ten Administrative Regions of Guyana have reported positive cases with Region 7 reporting multiple cases in the mining communities. Guyanese are asked to take every precaution necessary, particularly in hinterland regions, border communities and hotspots.
Everyone is asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they have to go out.
Meanwhile, globally the WHO is reporting 5,488,825 confirmed cases with 349,095 deaths while in the Region of the Americas the total number of positive cases is 2,495,924 with deaths climbing to 145,810.
