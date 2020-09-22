Congratulations to NGSA students

STATEMENT FROM THE HONOURABLE ZULFIKAR MUSTAPHA, M.P. MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE

I would like to take this opportunity to extend heartfelt congratulations to all the students who wrote this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

I know this year, you, our children, faced many challenges, the greatest one being the global pandemic – COVID-19. However, despite those challenges, you were able to stay focused and today, I join with the rest of the nation to celebrate your achievements.

You are one step closer to becoming leaders of this great nation. Your strength and commitment throughout your primary school lives have paid off. It is now time for you to go forward and continue to strive for excellence.

There is a place in society for all of you. Do not be discouraged if you think your achievements are not as outstanding as others. Rather, see your achievement as an opportunity to enter into the next chapter of your academic life more determined than before.

I see each of you as the next generation of skilled agronomists, veterinarians, engineers, hydro-chemists and Ministers of Agriculture. I therefore, encourage you to remain committed to your own advancement and to the development of Guyana.

This government stands ready to support our nation’s schools and to further develop the Public Service structure to avert brain-drain and ensure our young people are paid favourable wages and salaries.

I also want to congratulate the parents, guardians and teachers of all the children who wrote the NGSA. You have proven to be champions, as many of you battled to ensure resources were available to guarantee success in these troubling times. I encourage you to continue to be that beacon of strength and inspiration and the source of support they need as they enter into this new and exciting chapter of learning.

Congratulations and best wishes!