Construction of new Parika Market complex progressing smoothly

The construction of the new Parika Market complex, Region Tree, is well underway and moving along at a rapid pace.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall on Thursday, thoroughly inspected the project. He was accompanied by the ministry’s Project Manager Faizal Wahab, and Regional Chairman, Inshan Ayube.

Minister Dharamlall told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that Parika is a progressive commercial area within the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Region , as well as an inter-regional transit route.

He noted that in keeping with the high economic nature of the surrounding environs, the Parika Market will be a modern and well-developed complex.

“This is a thriving community, and as part of President Ali’s commitment to transform the regional economy of Region Three as well as the national economy, we have embarked on quite a number of community infrastructure projects. One of those projects is this market,” he stressed.

The project, which is seven weeks along, will see the decking and roof for the upper flat completed over the next two weeks, and the full structure completed over the next month.

“This will be a two-story market with adequate parking for up to fifty vehicles at a time. There will be improved sanitation and improved services. It will be the most modern market in Guyana when it is completed,” Minister Dharamlall stated.

He assured that the “Area is slated for greater development, so all of the stalls on the roads, and the encumbrances… will be removed so that they are placed within this market.”

The new Parika Market complex is set to house 160 stalls. It will benefit from a food court, mobile security, and electronic surveillance in addition to being located opposite the Parika Police Station.

The market will also have parking space for up to 50 vehicles at a time, which will also benefit from security.

“This shows our commitment as a government. It will also enhance the infrastructure, as well as the quality of life within the Parika NDC (Neighbourhood Democratic Council) area,” Minister Dharamlall expressed.

Chairman, Inshan Ayube, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the region for the provision of the market.

He also expressed thanks to the minister, with whom the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has been working closely.

From the beginning of this year, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has taken an aggressive approach to ensuring the delivery of quality services and facilities to local democratic organs across Guyana.

This includes the distribution of over 60 tractors and trailers for waste disposal, an investment exceeding $348 million, subventions exceeding $150 million, and the cleanup and rehabilitation of several municipal markets.

