Construction on young professional homes to start soon at Hauraruni

Construction will commence soon for the young professional homes at Hauraruni Housing Development along the Soesdyke-Linden highway.

This update was provided on Wednesday by the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves during a site visit to the area.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues was also present during the brief inspection.

Minister Rodrigues and CHPA CEO Sherwyn Greaves leading a site visit at the Hauraruni Housing Development

With works set to commence next month, contractors can submit bids to execute infrastructural works including the drainage and road networks in the prospective housing scheme. These works are estimated to cost $900 million.

Greaves noted that the timeline for the closure of the tender is in three weeks.

“The aim, right now, is to build the flat three-bedroom young professional houses…We have close to 500 lots here. We will be [constructing] some houses and probably give out some of the lands for people to build,” Greaves disclosed.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; CHPA’s CEO, Sherwyn Greaves, and a technical team from the ministry examining the map for the housing area

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues and Greaves along with a technical team visited the new housing development at Wismar in Region Ten.

Some 355 acres of land will soon be developed there to create over 1,000 residential lots.

The allocation exercise for this housing area is scheduled to take place shortly.

An aerial view of the Hauraruni Housing Development

Additionally, the team inspected ongoing works at the Homestead Programme at Yarrowkabra.

The housing project which is estimated to cost $6 billion was announced in June this year by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

One hundred acres of land have been set aside to build 500 homes at the new housing development that is designed for single mothers.

