Construction to start in October on new Manawarin Secondary

The Amerindian village of Manawarin in Region One will soon have its first secondary school, as construction is expected to commence in October of this year.

Once completed, 250 students will have better access to high-quality education in their own school that will feature large classrooms, laboratories and other educational resources and amenities.

According to the Ministry of Education, the new school will serve the villages of Plimpla Creek, Takatu, Mud Creek, Cabacali, St Nicholas Mission, Central Manawarin, Burahara, Sheepara, Green Field, Mount Zion and Arrowansa.

This new school will be the sixth to be built in the region.

The government has already commissioned Northwest Secondary and Waramuri Secondary.

Works are steadily advancing on Hosororo Secondary, Kwebanna Secondary and Matthew’s Ridge Secondary, which will serve hundreds of students in the coming months.

When construction is completed on the educational facilities, Region One will have universal access to secondary education aimed at ensuring that every child has easier access to a quality education.

In four years, the government has spent over $4 billion on the construction and maintenance of schools across Region One.

Construction is currently ongoing on over 40 new secondary schools across the country as part of the government’s commitment to improve access to education, of which 22 are being constructed in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine.