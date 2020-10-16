Consultations ongoing to fast-track 2021 Mabaruma housing plans

The Ministry of Housing and Water is considering a proposal by a prospective stakeholder to propel the Hinterland Housing Development Programme in the Mabaruma township.

Minister, Hon. Collin Croal, was engaged to discuss the viability of the project during an outreach in Barima-Waini (Region One).

Plans were subsequently set in motion to further explore and make land available for development.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

“The next step is that there will be a survey of the area …[to] have Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission involved for us to quantify and then we’ll see how this proceeds further,” Minister Croal said.

This will allow an opportunity for acquisition based on the value of the land.

Public-private partnerships are a crucial part of the mandate set for sustainable housing solutions and land acquisition is a principal component of the programme. Once the requisite steps have been taken, this will fast-track plans being streamlined in the 2021 Budget for housing.

Noting residents’ eagerness for land allocation and housing, the Minister pledged that “Mabaruma itself can look forward to housing development.”

In addition to providing homes for those in need, housing development will also drive employment, in keeping with the administration’s plans to enhance people’s lives.