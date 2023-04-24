Contractor instructed to remedy defective roadworks in Region 10 in accordance with contractual obligation

The Ministry of Public Works has instructed Contractor, B. Harry Sawmill to remedy all defects in relation to work done in Wismar Street, Linden, Region 10, and to do so as soon as possible, in order to minimise the inconvenience to residents.

This is in accordance with item 25 of the contract document “Correction of Defects” signed with the Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Public Works.

The public is assured that the ministry’s Special Projects Unit (SPU) will be working along with this contractor to ensure work is done according to set standards, and current defects are remedied in a timely manner.

Sections of the above-named road developed defects due to high moisture content in the sub-base layer of the road, and this was brought to the attention of the contractor via a letter.

The Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for being our partners in development.

