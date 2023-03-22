Contractor working aggressively to complete City Hall restoration

Fidis Guyana Incorporated, the contractor undertaking the historic restoration of the City Hall, is moving rapidly along with the project.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall inspected the ongoing works on the iconic structure Wednesday morning.

“I have seen tremendous work already. It is tedious, it is delicate and time-consuming, so they have indicated that if things go according to plan, by the end of this year City Hall will be handed over as a fully restored building. So, we are working with that timeline, and hopefully, everything goes according to plan,” Minister Dharamlall stated.

The restoration of the landmark City Hall was one of the first projects pursued by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, after entering office in 2020.

The $780 million contract was signed on September 24, 2021, with Fidis Guyana Incorporated, but some $263.1 million was allocated in this year’s budget towards the project after contractors discovered extensive damage to the structural components of the building.

“It’s a lot of work…. A lot of material had to be removed and replaced… So, I want to commend the contractor so far, and all those who are involved, especially the dedication of His Excellency, and of the government in making sure that this landmark is restored, and becomes, again, a prime location in the City of Georgetown,” Minister Dharamlall said.

Minister Dharamlall also paid a visit to the City Hall’s admin building, which has been under construction for the past two years.

Unfortunately, unlike the restoration of the City Hall, he highlighted that the building’s construction, which is the responsibility of the Mayor and City Council, is far from completion.

He described the occurrence as ‘outrageous’, and added, “I shudder to think that this is one of the projects City Hall pursued, and still they have been unable to have it completed after so long.”

He has committed, however, to an intervention by the ministry to fast-track the completion of the project.

