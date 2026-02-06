Countries looking to Guyana as telemedicine model – MP Mahadeo

Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo, on Thursday said Guyana’s telemedicine programme has advanced to the point where other countries and international organisations are now studying the model, as he defended the health sector’s performance during the 2026 Budget debates.

“Today, our telemedicine hub in the Ministry of Health is a place that persons come to from international organisations and other countries to see how telemedicine can and should be managed,” Dr Mahadeo told the National Assembly.

He explained that the initiative, introduced in 2022, has expanded rapidly and is improving access to care, particularly in hinterland and riverine communities.

Dr Vishwa Mahadeo, Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament, delivering his debate speech at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

“We would have increased the number of telemedicine sites from four… to 130 by the end of February, and the Honourable Minister has assured us it will be about 150 by the end of the year,” he said.

Dr Mahadeo noted that thousands of patients have already benefited from the service, including mothers, babies, chronic disease patients and persons requiring mental health support. Telemedicine sites, he said, are equipped with internet connectivity, video links and, in some cases, diagnostic tools, allowing specialists to assess patients remotely.

“You go to a telemedicine site… the specialist could see the patient, communicate with the patient and advise,” he explained.

Responding to criticisms by the opposition on the health system, Dr Mahadeo said the Ministry of Health maintains daily oversight of operations across hospitals.

“We have a meeting every day with all the regional hospitals… we receive all the information, whether it be on drugs, laboratory tests, the number of in-patients, the number of out-patients, whatever it is, and we are kept up to date, and the minister gets a copy of that every single day,” he said.

While acknowledging that “every death is sad, every death is regrettable,” he said investigations are conducted and systems strengthened after each incident, noting that maternal deaths have been declining.

The deputy speaker also pointed to major improvements in dental care, noting that clinics have increased from 42 to 59 nationwide and annual procedures have risen sharply.

“There is really a tenfold increase in annual dental procedures in just four years… each number represents a patient treated, pain alleviated, and health restored,” he said.

He estimated that free dental procedures and related services saved citizens more than $1 billion in out-of-pocket expenses.

Dr Mahadeo added that blood storage facilities have expanded from 11 to 34 across the country and that training programmes, including hybrid and online initiatives, have increased the number of healthcare workers entering the system.

“We have added over 4,300 persons who are trained, graduated and employed by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Dr Mahadeo gave his full support to Budget 2026, describing it as part of a continuing programme of investment in people and services.

“This budget actually does what the government is supposed to do- govern for the people, invest in the people and deliver results for the people,” he said.