Country’s security “under control” says Minister Ramjattan

Latest update July 18th, 2020 12:28 PM
Jul 17, 2020 Government, Ministry of Public Security, News
DPI, Guyana, Friday, July 17, 2020
The Minister of Public Security Hon. Khemraj Ramjattan has assured that the country’s security is under control.
Appearing as a guest on the televised programme ‘Beyond the Surface’ the Minister noted that the extended elections process has caused some amount of anxiety among the population.
“We have the situation under control,” he reiterated and mentioned that discussions were held with various groups to ensure the peace is maintained.
“Aside from that incident at Bath Settlement, we have spoken to leaders of political parties, the Police Commissioner and all his divisional heads, support groups, community policing groups within the mining and forestry areas, the Corps of Wardens and others to keep the peace,” Minister Ramjattan stated.
He pointed out that from the onset of the elections there have been a number of actions including court matters that have led to the electoral process being extended.
However, Minster Ramjattan pointed out that the various institutions that been constitutionally mandated to address these matters must be allowed to follow the process to its conclusion without interference.
He called for citizens to be patient with the ongoing electoral process.
The Public Security Minister expressed satisfaction with the security measures that have been implemented during the entire election process.
Turning to the matter of the COVID-19 pandemic the minister noted that security is being beefed up in communities that share borders with Brazil and Venezuela.
He said the government has “established an enforcement team comprising policemen, public health and regional officials along with community leaders, who are deployed in these areas” that seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Minister Ramjattan, however, noted while the security personnel are ensuring the safety of citizens, it is the responsibility of every individual to adhere to the measures implemented.
