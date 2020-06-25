Latest update June 25th, 2020 8:48 PM

COVID-19 cases continue to rise – 6 more persons test positive

Jun 25, 2020

—84 tests conducted in last 24hrs

  DPI, Guyana, Thursday, June 25, 2020

Ministry of Public Health has stated that the number of novel coronavirus cases is once again increasing after 84 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours resulting in six new confirmed cases.

This means the total number of confirmed cases not stand at 215, this is inclusive of 12 deaths and 108 recoveries as it is being reported that once more person has recuperated from the virus.

There are currently 95 active cases in isolation at various facilities across Guyana, 16 persons in institutional quarantine and one patient in the COVID-19 ICU.

Persons are again reminded to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they have to go out.

 

As of June 25, 2020, the WHO has reported that globally the confirmed cases stand at 9,296,202 with 479,133 deaths. While in the Regions of the Americas, positive cases have reached 4,604,134 with a total of 230,165 deaths.

 

