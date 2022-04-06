COVID-19 fight boosted with donation of US$4.6M in medical equipment

Japan, through a partnership initiative with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), has donated US $4.6 Million in medical equipment to assist in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana.

The Ministry of Health on Friday last received a part of the donation of the medical equipment, and the final portion was handed over on Tuesday.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, M.P, (second from right) flanked by representatives of UN and Japan

The equipment would be distributed across 13 hospitals, and will benefit more than 10,000 people in the surrounding communities.

Over the last few months, a number of ambulances, ultrasound scanning systems, portable x-ray machines and oximeters were donated to the local fight against the deadly disease.

Director of the UNOPS Multi-Country Office Alejandro Rossi, said his organisation is honoured to be part of an initiative that seeks to upgrade Guyana’s healthcare sector.

“It is an honour for UNOPS, as a member of the United Nations system, to work alongside the Ministry of Health of Guyana and the Government of Japan towards an effective response to the pandemic, and the strengthening of national health systems,” Rossi highlighted.

Rossi noted that when the initiative was first launched, Guyana was ready and willing to take part, and was the first country to “provide a positive reaction.”

In his feature address to the small gathering in the Marriott Hotel’s conference room, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P, expressed gratitude on behalf of the government and the people of Guyana, for Japan’s commitment to developing the local health sector.

The minister explained that as a result of strong bilateral partnerships and substantial contributions, Guyana has been able to significantly mitigate the transmission of COVID-19.

He noted that in the last 24 hours, a total of 17 new cases were recorded.

As of April 5, the minister said Guyana had contained the spread of the disease to the point where there are only 85 active cases, as opposed to the more than 1,000 active cases Guyana saw in the earlier part of the year.

“So, while our healthcare workers put in their due and have worked in many instances beyond the call of duty, if we did not have the equipment, if we did not have the medicines, it would have been a challenge to be able to accomplish what we have accomplished today,” Dr Anthony noted.

Dr. Anthony assured stakeholders that the equipment will be put to good use, to ultimately improve the quality of life of all citizens.