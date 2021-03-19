COVID-19 vaccination campaign welcomed in Region Nine

− residents urge everyone to get inoculated

Approximately 805 persons, including healthcare workers, persons ages 60 years and older and those with comorbidities in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) area, have been inoculated against the deadly coronavirus.

Residents in the five subdistricts – Lethem, Annai, Aishalton, Sand Creek and Karasabai – started receiving their vaccines about a week ago.

This health care worker registers a gentleman for his COVID-19 vaccine.

Subdistricts Annai, Aishalton and Sand Creek have completed their first round of vaccinations, while the campaign is ongoing in Karasabai and Lethem, with residents seizing the opportunity to get inoculated.

Ms. Olive Herman, who lives close to Lethem, told DPI she took the vaccine for protection. “I am 55 years old, and why I take it, for safety. For my children, for my own family, it is good,” she said.

Ms. Issora Mandook, 78, who spoke in her native Wapishiana language, said she would also encourage persons her age to take the vaccine.

Ms. Issora Mandook, 78, got her COVID-19 vaccine.

Mr. Colin Williams, 65, said he was worried about catching the disease and wanted to ensure he was safe. “I took the vaccine because I am concerned; I don’t want to be affected by COVID-19.”

At Lethem, residents expressed similar sentiments.

Ms. Florynell Vincent, 63, said she believed it was her duty to take the vaccine to lessen the spread of the disease. “I took the vaccine just to be safe and to help my country in eradicating this deadly virus.”

Mr. Matthew Abraham, 54, said getting immunised was essential to protecting one’s self. “Like everybody else I want to be healthy, stay healthy, protect my family. I hope everybody come and do the same thing that I am doing.”

As the larger sub-district, vaccinations were done for a few more days in Lethem as it is one of the main immunisation sites in Region Nine.

“We continue with our team here in Lethem and this exercise will continue until Friday, from 8:00am to 4:00pm in the afternoon. We have had, so far, an excellent turnout, more than what we expected,” Dr. Nial Uthman, Regional Health Officer of Region Nine, told DPI.

In sub-district Annai, 141 persons were inoculated, while 118 took the vaccine at Aishalton.

Ms. Florynell Vincent, 63, displays her COVID-19 vaccination card.

This first round of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for frontline healthcare workers and persons ages 60 years and older will be completed by weekend, making way for the next category of inoculations. This will include frontline workers, which includes servicemen and women, teachers, persons with comorbidities and those ages 5o and above.

The vaccines were donated to the Government from within the Region and further afield. The Government of Barbados donated 3,000 doses, the People’s Republic of China, 20,000 and India, 80,000 doses.

Guyana is awaiting 104,000 vaccines through the COVAX mechanism and another 149,000 under a CARICOM-African Union purchase agreement. Also, last weekend President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the country is expecting 200,000 doses of the Sputnik vaccine over the coming weeks.