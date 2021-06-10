COVID-19 vaccination drive-through at MovieTowne, Stadium this weekend

Following several successful COVID-19 vaccination drive-through exercises, the Ministry of Health will be hosting another event this weekend at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence and MovieTowne, Turkeyen East Coast Demerara.

Minister Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony made this announcement on Thursday during his daily COVID-19 update.

The event at the Stadium will run from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, while the MovieTowne exercise will be held from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Persons desirous of receiving their vaccines can visit either locations on Saturday or Sunday.

“We want to encourage people who haven’t gotten their vaccines as yet to come out and get your vaccines.

While we say that it’s a drive-through, there are also people who walk through and so if there are persons who want to come and get their vaccines, we’ll be able to give you a vaccine …Whether you walk or you drive, we will make arrangements for you to get that vaccine,” he said.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr Frank Anthony

Dr. Anthony said the Ministry would be partnering with several businesses to offer incentives to persons who are vaccinated. With this, he said, more persons may be encouraged to get vaccinated. The Minister is hopeful that as had occurred at the previous drive-through exercises, thousands of persons would turn out this weekend.

“Hopefully we will get at least from these two drive-throughs a minimum of 4000 people on these two days.

So, let’s see, maybe we will break the record, maybe we will get more… Once we unveil some of the incentives that we’ll be giving maybe, more people will come out.”

Drive-through vaccination at the Guyana National Stadium

To date, 215,729 persons have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 81,761 persons are fully immunised.

During the last vaccination drive through held at the stadium, over 1000 persons received their COVID-19 vaccines. Similar successful exercises were held in Regions Two and Six.