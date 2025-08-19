Culture and creative industries to play bigger role in the economy

In the next five years, Guyana will be positioned as a leader in the Caribbean in the culture and creative industries with heavy investments coming from the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government.

Outlined in their manifesto, released on Monday, are several major plans for the improvement of the culture and creative industries.

A new national museum will be established to showcase the country’s history. There will also be a new national art gallery to display Guyana’s artistic heritage and the work of contemporary artists across all media and styles.

The government plans to develop a digital gallery to catalogue and showcase Guyana’s visual artwork, as well as a digital marketplace for these pieces.

Art on display at the National Art Gallery

The focus will be on promoting visual arts, literature, performing arts, fashion, design, culinary arts, and Guyana’s heritage, which can help boost the economy.

“Culture and the creative industries will therefore be mainstreamed into the economy,” the PPP/C manifesto reads.

Participant in the Mashramani parade

Fashion designers will also benefit from an annual fashion festival and the establishment of a digital marketplace for Guyanese fashion.

The performing arts are also included in the government’s five-year social contract. Their manifesto states that a calendar of musical events will be launched to promote local talent across all genres.

The Guyana Cultural Market at Palmyra will open, featuring an Arts Arcade, Craft Arcade, Fashion Arcade, and a food court called ‘Flavours of Guyana.’

These are just some of the plans that the administration intends to pursue over the next five years to develop the culture and creative industries.