Culture, sports key to government’s economic diversification drive

The government has indicated plans to continue using culture and sports as key drivers in its ongoing efforts to push the nation’s developmental agenda.

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, said the creative and sporting sectors hold strong potential to generate revenue, attract investment, and create new opportunities for its people.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Thursday, Minister Jacobs explained that the focus is on positioning sport as a contributor to Guyana’s gross domestic product (GDP).

He believes this can be achieved through sports tourism.

“We are going to ensure that the necessary facilities are in place to accommodate these major tournaments, whether it is cricket, football, etc,” the minister said.

According to Minister Jacobs, “We have a unique culture here in Guyana, and as I’ve said in previous interviews, we must see how we can bottle that culture and incentivise it. We have some beautiful artists who are creative, and we want to give them that space and platform so that they can blossom.”

Minister Jacobs explained that there is a plan to establish talent incubators along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, creating more space to harness and develop the country’s talent.

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on traditional and new industries, while showcasing Guyana’s rich cultural heritage and sporting talent.

He mentioned too that culture and sports not only have the power to boost tourism and community development, but can also open new streams of sustainable income that will benefit the wider economy.