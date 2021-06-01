Curfew remains in place until June 30

The Government of Guyana has extended the national curfew until June 30 with the lockdown hours in effect from 10:30pm to 4:00am, along with restrictions on social activities and other measures.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health and National COVID-19 Task Force issued the gazetted COVID-19 Measures for the new month.

People are still required to wear masks while in public spaces. The Measures also stipulate that all gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people and social activities are also prohibited. Recreational activities at rivers, creeks, beaches, swimming pools, and internal waters remain prohibited.

However, physical exercise is permitted in parks, on roads, seawalls, beaches and near rivers and creeks where persons can be safely distanced six feet from each other.

The Measures also state that no person shall visit or be permitted to visit any place of quarantine or an isolation facility or prison or correctional facility. Persons are not allowed to visit a patient in a hospital, nursing home, senior citizens’ home or any other care facility.

Meanwhile, places of worship, gyms, fitness centres, and restaurants (indoor and outdoor dining) can operate at limited capacity.