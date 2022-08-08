Damaged Mora Bridge repaired

The Mora Bridge located in the vicinity of Toka village and Yakarinta in the North Rupununi Wetlands has been repaired and is again usable, following emergency works on the substructure.

Repairs became necessary, following major damages to the bridge by a Brazilian truck laden with corn, which broke a beam and fell off the bridge while attempting to cross. Later, two other trucks would cause more damage and eventually render the bride impassable.

The Ministry of Public Works awarded a $12,000,000 contract to Lumber King Enterprises which began work on August 5th, 2022.

The repairs entailed replacing all damaged beams and installing new deck plans and running boards.

