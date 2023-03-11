David Patterson is deliberately misleading the public on GPL− Prime Minister Phillips

Opposition Member of Parliament David Patterson has ascribed to himself the power to create problems where there are none, on account for his recent malicious claims against the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc.

Unbelievably, Mr. Patterson, the former Minister of Infrastructure with ministerial oversight of GPL, asserts that power outages resulting from accidents are a key indicator that GPL’s network is failing.

Mr. Patterson should be aware that GPL’s primary distribution network corridor is largely positioned on the earthen shoulder of main roads and transfers large amounts of power at 13,800 volts into the low voltage/secondary network to serve customers.

When vehicles collide with these structures, the power flow is disturbed above the prescribed limit thus activating the protection systems on the grid to prevent further damage to the network and generating assets.

In some instances, this can result in widespread outages.

We have noted the alarmingly increased number of vehicular collisions with primary structures and will shortly commence the installation of bollards around identified critical structures.

Bollards are already installed around 69kV transmission structures along the East Coast of Demerara Public Road for this very reason.

The Opposition MP continued with his inaccurate and misrepresented assertions on GPL’s procurement process during his term as Minister as compared with GPL’s current procurement process.

It is important to put this inaccurate assertion into context.

GPL procures significant quantities of network components (transformers, conductors, fuses, switches, insulators etc.) to ensure that planned and emergency maintenance are efficiently executed.

The company procures these items at significant costs, second only to fuel purchases.

During 2017, the company having a database of network components supplied by reputable industry standard manufacturers, approached these manufacturers to explore possibilities of acquiring materials at manufactures’ prices (reduced prices).

These Manufacturing companies with the exception of Itron and Hexing (Post and Prepaid Meter Manufacturers) redirected GPL to their authorized Distributors.

It is important to note that these authorized suppliers were already established suppliers to GPL.

The Opposition MP’s further aspersion is woefully misguided and appears to be a calculated attempt to mislead the public.

GPL’s network materials have always been defined by technical specifications stipulated by industry standard Power Utility Catalogues.

GPL’s transparent Tendering Process requires that bidders must provide Manufacturers’ Authorizations and Manufacturers’ Warranties. Bidders must also fully comply with the stipulated industry standard Technical Specifications.

Let me remind the Opposition Member that the power company is still recovering from the period of gross misdirection and the absence of a clear policy direction under the APNU/AFC 2015-2020 Government.

Therefore, I unequivocally refute the Opposition MP’s misplaced and misguided statement that the company procures ‘cheap plastic products that only last 3 months.

