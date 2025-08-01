Demerara Harbour Bridge: a new era of accessibility and commerce

For over four decades, the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) has served as a vital gateway to Region Three, connecting thousands of Guyanese daily while supporting trade, tourism, and national development.

Spanning 1.85 kilometres (6,078 feet) across one of the widest points of the Demerara River, the floating bridge links communities on the West Bank to Peter’s Hall on the East Bank of Demerara.

The DHB, as well as the Berbice River Bridge and the McKenzie/Wismar Bridge in Linden, are now toll-free as of August 1, 2025, thanks to the visionary leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with several commuters just after midnight, and they were overjoyed at the removal of tolls. A man claimed to use the bridge nearly five times a day, and his savings would now be thousands of dollars every month.



The bridge toll was set at $5 for a passenger vehicle from the date of its opening in 1978. It was bumped up to $100 for a car to cross in 1998. Then, in 2017, the fee was jacked up to $200 for a passenger vehicle under the APNU+AFC administration. The toll has now been reduced to zero, a substantial policy of the PPP/C government that will no doubt put money in the pockets of hardworking Guyanese families and enhance commerce between regions.

When the Demerara Harbour Bridge was commissioned on July 2, 1978, the structure was expected to last just 10 years.

Yet, in 2025, it remains operational, thanks again to the sustained investment and visionary leadership of the PPP/C government.

Since 2020, the government has allocated $4.8 billion in maintenance subsidies to preserve and extend the bridge’s lifespan.

DHB and InFab staff working on the replacement of Span Nine

These funds have supported key rehabilitation and improvement works.

Among these were the rehabilitation of 106 pontoons at a cost of $2.04 billion and the rehabilitation of retractor spans nine and 10, including the replacement of span nine, which amounted to $1.27 billion.

Additionally, the fabrication of 2,150 ten-foot deck plates was completed at a cost of $777 million.

Further works included the rehabilitation of the high span costing $83.7 million, the construction and installation of 204 anchor blocks at $253 million, and the rehabilitation of 410 junction posts valued at $226 million.

Another 350 buoys were repaired for $39.3 million, and the East and West tarmacs were expanded at a cost of $25.4 million.

A powered working platform was constructed for $73.2 million, and wire ropes and anchor chains were procured for $124.9 million. The bridge dredge was also rehabilitated at $20 million.

To address damage from vessel collisions, more than $1.07 billion was spent on repairs.

Span nine being transported to its mooring location south of the DHB

The government also procured and operated a bridge zone patrol boat for $95.7 million and rehabilitated a barge at Kwakwani for $138 million.

While these efforts have ensured the bridge’s continued operation for the benefit of commuters, tourists, and the transport of goods, the cost of maintenance has grown significantly.

The bridge, which was constructed using approximately 80,000 tonnes of steel and 122 pontoons, remains a remarkable engineering achievement, largely built by Guyanese.

Recognising the need for a long-term solution, the government has embarked on constructing a new Demerara River Bridge, a transformative project that promises to reshape Guyana’s transportation landscape.

An artist’s rendition of the New Demerara River Bridge

When completed, the new bridge will have a lifespan of 100 years and offer toll-free access. It will operate around the clock and accommodate vehicles of all sizes and weights, with a maximum speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

Its design will also feature the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH), the country’s second-highest national award.

More than 50,000 daily commuters are expected to benefit from the new bridge, resulting in an estimated $3.5 billion in annual savings.

It will be the first of its kind in South America, setting a new benchmark for regional infrastructure with its modern design and engineering.

Importantly, it is a landmark development in Guyana’s ongoing journey toward modernisation, providing safe, efficient, and sustainable connectivity for generations to come.