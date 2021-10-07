Developments coming for Hope Estate Phase One and Two, Hope Low Lands – Minister Dharamlall

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall on Wednesday, committed to several aspects of enhancement for residents of Hope Estate Phase one and two and Hope Lowlands during meetings held with the residents.

Many of the residents raised issues concerning the deplorable state of the roads and bridges, the lack of employment opportunities, and issues relating to house lots among others.

In addressing the need for more job-related opportunities, the Minister committed to introducing the Community Enhancement Workers (CEWs) programme there.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall conversing with residents

The Minister said 11 persons will be selected from the Hope Estate Phase One and Phase Two and will aid in properly maintaining and enhancing their communities. A ‘Team leader’ will spearhead, plan, report and supervise the works in the communities.

Similarly, in Hope Low Lands, Minister Dharamlall pledged the same opportunity for eight other persons.

In all three of the areas, a list will be submitted by the community members to take on these roles. The CEWs will each receive a monthly stipend of $35,000.

Residents of the Hope Low land

In addition, the Minister committed to repairing at least one of the two main access bridges in Hope Phase One and Phase Two, as residents raised concerns about the state of the structures.

Also, 10 persons will be given the employment opportunity to rebuild the bridge, creating employment for residents.

“So at least you get the employment and the money stays within the community” the Minister said.

These 10 individuals will also be nominated and selected by the community members.

With issues relating to the state of the roads, the Minister Dharamlall noted that soon measurements and costing assessments will be done to determine the position and the next step in developing these roads.

“Before the end of next week, we’ll do an assessment of all the streets and an estimate on what we could afford to start doing immediately… Both here and in Phase Two.

A resident raising his concern

Minister Dharamlall reassured the residents that the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will be in the community to deal with their housing concerns.

“The Ministry of Housing, their surveyors will come before the end of next week to start doing some work here so that we could get this regularization going”, the Minister said. Twelve street lights will also be delivered to the communities and the residents will decide among themselves how they will be distributed, based on their needs.