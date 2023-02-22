DHB to close for 24 hours to facilitate emergency repairs

Members of the public are hereby given notice of the closure of the Demerara Harbour Bridge for a 24-hour period to facilitate EMERGENCY REPAIR WORKS to Span 8.

This closure will take place from Saturday, February 25th 2023, 11:59PM to Sunday, February 26th 2023, 11:59PM, midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday.

These works have become critical after the Panama-registered oil tanker, MV Tradewind Passion crashed into the bridge in October last year, and rendered it inoperable for several days.

Citizens are assured that this inconvenience is absolutely necessary at this time to ensure the structural integrity of the bridge, for the safety of everyone crossing. The Management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation also wishes to express our gratitude for the continued support of both citizens and visitors.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

