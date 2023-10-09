DHBC in good managerial hands

Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, the Minister of Public Works, wholeheartedly expresses his confidence in Mr. Wayne Watson, the General Manager, and his team responsible for the daily operations of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC). Mr. Watson has led the corporation since 2021.

Under Mr. Watson’s guidance, the DHBC has achieved enhanced efficiency and cost effectiveness, while also implementing multiple projects to improve traffic management and customer service. Mr. Watson and his team are credited with overseeing the extensive process of enhancing the bridge’s structural integrity, which included:

Procuring a Motorized Platform for Undercarriage and Substructure Maintenance along the Bridge

Rehabilitating 86 Pontoons

Replacing 465 new and rehabilitating 7515 Deck Plates

Replacing 22,000 ft. of Anchor Chains

Replacing 95,605 ft. of Wire Rope

Rehabilitating the Tug Boat

Installing 214 Anchor Blocks

Cyclically rehabilitating 115 Buoys

Replacing 11 Transom Beams

Replacing 288 Junction Connection Posts

Acquiring a 22-ton Self-loader

Under Mr. Watson’s leadership, the team also oversaw the rehabilitation of damaged sections of the High Span, retractor spans 9 and 10, and the subsequent replacement of Span 9. Despite the temporary bridge closure for Span 9 installation, the team’s prudent management ensured the installation was completed ahead of schedule.

Additionally, the managerial team ensured the rehabilitation of Booth 4, reopening of Lane 4 for traffic, widening of the Eastern tarmac, construction of concrete drains, rehabilitation of the Western tarmac, construction of public convenience facilities, and implementation of the Breeze pass service.

For its staff, the DHBC acquired 15 and 32-seater buses for transportation, three police motorcycles to enhance traffic management, and rehabilitated an unused building at the Eastern end to house the Police Outpost and Traffic Management Supervisors’ Office. Another office building was constructed to accommodate junior and senior managers (Engineers), and a night premium for maintenance staff was introduced.

Meanwhile, the DHBC has observed that between 2021 and 2023, several individuals resigned, citing personal reasons, pursuing full-time studies, or migrating. Regarding terminations, since 2021, five individuals have been terminated, with four for poor work performance and one for insubordination.

The corporation emphasizes its commitment to following proper procedures when addressing reported grievances, which includes taking detailed reports and submitting them to the Plant Manager or General Manager for resolution.

