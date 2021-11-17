Diaspora encouraged to seek out local investment opportunities

As Guyana experiences a surge in economic development, members of the diaspora are being encouraged to utilise various business opportunities for investment in their homeland.

The call was made by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal in his address at the launch of renowned real estate company, Real Estate Maximums (RE/MAX) in Guyana, on Tuesday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal at the launch of renown real estate company, RE/MAX.

“Investment opportunities are abundantly available. There are a number of opportunities that are still available to create a niche for everybody. Not only foreign investors that have no familiarity of our country, but I certainly encourage our members of the diaspora that are our Guyanese family members, to come back home and also play a role in Guyana’s development.”

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, MP, also speaking at the event, encouraged the Guyanese diaspora to be part of the country’s economic growth.

“We are proud to welcome our Guyanese who have spent years overseas, but have now returned home to invest in our country and to grow and develop Guyana. As you know, our country and our economy is on an upward trajectory and so the time is right for investment. And we encourage these types of investments because it helps to raise the bar and to raise the level of service that we deliver to the people of our country.”

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues at the launch of renown real estate company, RE/MAX.

Since taking office in August, last year, the government has been encouraging overseas-based Guyanese to return home and invest.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali had also announced the establishment of a Diaspora Council to harness innovative ideas and enhance human resource capacity of citizens overseas. The council also creates an environment for investment, should persons choose to return home.

Additionally, a remigration brochure was launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to ensure the resettling process is easier.