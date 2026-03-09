Digital payment trial empowers women entrepreneurs at We Lift Expo

About 33 women entrepreneurs who participated in the recently concluded We Lift 6 Expo were able to enjoy a simplified payment method using a point-of-sale (POS) device, allowing them to accept card payments.

This was made possible through a partnership with Flow Catalyst Technology and Consulting, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The trio decided to launch a three-day trial programme involving 33 merchants.

Local business owner at the WeLift 6 Expo

The initiative addressed concerns raised by vendors about transaction speed, customer adoption, and access to their funds, while also allowing them to test digital payment systems in a real market environment.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to dismantle barriers that prevent women from pursuing and expanding their entrepreneurial ambitions.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

She said the initiative is designed to move women from home-based production to structured businesses and ultimately to small and medium-scale enterprises.

“What we are doing here is creating opportunities for women to move from independence to true financial independence,” Dr Persaud stated.

Minister Persaud underscored the importance of innovation, digital access and strong partnerships in supporting women entrepreneurs, pointing to collaborations with international partners and the private sector to strengthen packaging, marketing, logistics and digital commerce opportunities.

As part of the pilot, merchants received the devices free of charge and benefitted from reduced transaction fees.

Customers who used Visa cards at participating merchants during the expo were also offered cashback incentives, increasing customer participation and boosting sales for vendors.

Aleema Seadath of Flow Catalyst Technology and Consulting expressed how happy she is to assist with the digital payment solution at the event to simplify transactions for vendors.

Canadian-based Guyanese and a payment expert of over 21 years, Aleema Seadath

The success of the initiative has already led to the creation of a new event rental programme that will allow businesses hosting markets, festivals and exhibitions to rent POS devices for short-term use.