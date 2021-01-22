Doctor stationed in Moraikobai to help suppress Covid

-monitoring ongoing in Regions Four, Six and Seven

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says a doctor is to remain stationed in Moraikobai (Region Five) to help the medical personnel suppress the transmission of COVID-19.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

Dr. Anthony said the National COVID-19 Task Force took this decision, despite the community having only nine active cases. Some 84 persons were discharged after 10 days of self-isolation. The Minister made this disclosure during Friday’s COVID-19 update.

“We have a doctor who is now there in the community along with some additional medical staff, and they have been working with the community. We have nine active cases, and over the last couple of days, we have discharged about 84 persons … We will continue to test and monitor the other persons in the community and try to also educate people as well.”

Concerning other regions recording spikes in cases, Dr. Anthony said health officials are still monitoring reported cases in New Amsterdam.

“We have been doing contact tracing. We have 36 persons who have tested positive in New Amsterdam. Again, we continue to monitor. We have a medical team in the community, there’s also a resident doctor there, and we have added some additional personnel, where they can continue doing testing and assisting the doctor who is on site there.”

Minister Anthony said the Task Force is also looking into reports at St. Cuthbert’s Mission (Region Four) and Waramadong (Region Seven).

Meanwhile, the Minister is calling on leaders to collaborate with the Government to educate their communities about COVID-19.

“It’s not just a medical response; we have to get persons who are in positions of influence whether they are a Toshao or Village Councillor or NDC Chairman or Councillors in an NDC. Persons who are in positions of leadership and influence, like community leaders, religious leaders, these persons can really help us.”

Minister Anthony said those individuals could help reinforce the preventative measures: wearing masks, sanitising and keeping social distance. He said neither the Ministry nor the Task Force could do it alone, but all stakeholders must co-operate to fight this public health threat.