Donations help dialysis patients ease treatment costs

In observance of World Kidney Day on Thursday, dialysis patients utilising the Ameena Gafoor Medical and Dialysis Centre in Parika, Region Three, received monetary donations to ease the burden of treatment, which costs $15,000 per session for a total of $45,000 weekly.

For context, dialysis is a treatment for people whose kidneys are failing. The kidneys fail to filter blood, and as a result, wastes and toxins build up in the bloodstream.

During a programme at the De Kinderen Regional Hospital, Regional Health Officer Dr Fiaaz Hassan said some 655 patients have received dialysis countrywide as of December 2025.

Dr Nandiashaw Ramsingh, attached to the Ministry of Health, told patients that early detection is critical, with many patients only seeking care at stages three or four of chronic kidney disease.

Dr Nandiashaw Ramsingh

Dr Ramsingh highlighted the importance of medical interpretation of results after testing, noting that basic tests alone are insufficient without professional evaluation.

She emphasised the misinformation surrounding medications like metformin, highlighting hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyles as leading contributors to kidney disease in Guyana.

Patients were encouraged to rely on qualified professionals for advice, use their prescribed medication and take regular medical check-ups.