DPI Director slams WIN party’s campaign of misinformation

Director of the Department of Public Information (DPI) Edward Layne has issued a strong rebuttal to the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, accusing it and its leader, U.S.-indicted businessman Azruddin Mohamed, of running a deliberate misinformation campaign aimed at distorting the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government’s record on social and economic support.

In a statement on Sunday, Layne dismissed WIN’s claims that it is pressuring the government into delivering promised grants, incentives and subsidies, calling such assertions “cheap, bottom-tier political hustling.”

He stressed that the PPP/C Administration has a proven track record of honouring its commitments to the people of Guyana.

“You and your party don’t need to pressure the PPP/C Government into anything; we have a long history of honouring our commitments and looking out for the interests of all Guyanese,” Layne stated.

He pointed out that President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has already reaffirmed that all promised grants, incentives and subsidies will be delivered as scheduled, noting that such support is part of the PPP/C’s long-standing policy framework.

Layne argued that WIN’s narrow focus on cash transfers ignores the government’s broader, long-term economic empowerment agenda.

“The reality is that while WIN and its short-sighted gang are focused solely on cash grants, the PPP/C Government is focused on comprehensive, long-term economic empowerment — including cash grants. So, stop the cheap theatrics and stop trying to get mileage out of a done deal,” Layne said.

Layne also highlighted President Ali’s recent remarks, in which the head of state outlined a far-reaching developmental vision that goes well beyond one-off cash bonuses. This includes expanded access to quality healthcare and education, home ownership, reduced interest rates, low-interest business loans and grants with no collateral, free textbooks, expanded school feeding, and major infrastructure upgrades across communities.

The DPI Director urged the public to look past political theatrics and recognise the PPP/C’s consistent delivery on its promises to uplift the lives of all Guyanese.