Dr Carpen advocates early screening, robust heart care programs in Guyana

Dr Mahendra Carpen, Head of Internal Medicine and Cardiology at GPHC, emphasised that cardiovascular disease is increasingly worrying in Guyana, especially in younger adults, and stressed the need for early screening to detect it sooner.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Starting Point” podcast, Dr Carpen noted that while age, gender, and genetics are factors beyond control, lifestyle-related risks such as smoking, poor diet, and lack of exercise can be addressed through proactive healthcare policies.

‘If we are to create policies, I believe we should have early screenings done for these chronic diseases”, Dr Carpen said.

Dr. Carpen emphasised the need for early screening for chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol. He recommends that, unlike in the past when people at risk were typically in their 50s and 60s, Guyanese should start regular health checks in their 30s and 40s.

He explained that early detection allows individuals to manage risk factors before severe heart disease develops.

While prevention is critical, Dr Carpen also emphasised the need for a strong tertiary and interventional healthcare system to treat those already affected by cardiovascular disease.

He said the government’s investment in new healthcare facilities positions Guyana to manage both prevention and treatment effectively, ensuring the country is prepared to tackle one of the leading causes of death.

Reflecting on the past, Dr Carpen highlighted a significant improvement in the number of patients that can now receive care at GPHC.

This number increased, according to Dr Carpen, from being able to handle 50 – 60 cases per year to now delivering care to over 600 patients.

‘’Within the last couple of years, we are now doing north of 600 cases per year.” He continued, “ Now I have assistance in my department, I have trained specialised nurses… I have a full-fledged team that allows us to be able to provide this level of service.”

Dr. Carpen emphasised that tackling cardiovascular disease in Guyana needs teamwork from government policy, healthcare spending, and personal lifestyle choices.

He urged the public to embrace early screening and preventative care, while emphasising that continued expansion of specialised medical facilities will ensure the country is equipped to treat even the most severe cases.

The health of our nation depends on both foresight and action, he said, “and we now have the tools and infrastructure to make a real difference.”