Dr. Cheddi Jagan’s struggle for democracy still relevant today

– Min Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha says after more than two decades, late President Dr. Cheddi Jagan’s struggle for democracy is still relevant.

The Minister made this statement today at a wreath laying ceremony to honour the memory of the late President at his resting place in Babu John, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six).

“Today, after 24 years, the struggle and sacrifices and teachings of Comrade Cheddi Jagan is relevant today as it was relevant when he started the struggle,” he said.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon Zulfikar Mustapha

The Minister said Dr. Jagan dedicated his life to ensuring democracy prevailed. He recalled that it was only recently that democracy in Guyana was threatened following the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

“We had to struggle for five months. We have seen all kinds of measures, all kinds of tactics that were used by the Coalition to derail our democratic process,” he said.

Minister Mustapha urged persons to emulate the late President’s example of service to the nation.

“As we reflect on the life of Comrade Cheddi, on Comrade Cheddi’s sacrifices, on Comrade Cheddi’s struggle, we must also dedicate ourselves and make a silent pledge to never again allow those dark days to return to our country.

Let us rededicate our energy to continue the development in our country, alleviate poverty and improve the lives of every single citizen of our country,” he said. The late Dr. Cheddi Jagan served as President of Guyana from 1992 to 1997 and is widely regarded as the ‘father of the nation.’ He dedicated his entire life to ensure that freedom and democracy of the people prevailed in Guyana until he died on March 6, 1997.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon Zulfikar Mustapha lays a wreath to honour the memory of late President Dr. Cheddi Jagan