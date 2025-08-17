Dr Jagdeo promises scholarships for everyone interested

Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has announced that scholarships will be available for anyone that requires it, in the next five years.

Speaking to an electric crowd with roars that echoed Lethem, at the People’s Progressive Party Civic rally on Sunday, Dr Jagdeo said “anyone that wants a scholarship in the next five years will get a scholarship.”

The vice-president clarified that both academic and technical scholarships will be granted.

Over 1700 persons graduated from the GOAL programme on May 24, 2024

Revealing plans to improve Internet connectivity in Amerindian, Hinterland and riverain communities, Dr Jagdeo said, “We want everyone to be educated, all of our people to have the best education in the world without leaving their villages.”

He noted that education is integral and his government will continue to invest heavily, with the overarching goal to have a well educated society.

This will add to the 39,000 scholarships granted by thr PPP/C Government from 2020 to 2025, under the Guyana Online Academy of Learning, GOAL programme.

The vice president also told the crowd that Amerindians received a whopping 4,000 scholarships under his government.

The University of Guyana is tuition free, as promised by the government – a policy that has been widely embraced by Guyanese across the country.

In the first month of this announcement, UG received 20,000 applications.

He said the expansion of these and other initiatives will transform the lives of Amerindians and all other Guyanese.

To the thunderous bellow of the crowd Dr Jagdeo urged them to vote for continuous progress, affirming that “You can trust us!”