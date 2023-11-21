DR. KAWAL DALIP MEDICAL CENTRE LABORATORY AND JOFA PRODUCTS EARN GNBS CERTIFICATION

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has certified one new medical laboratory and another agro-processor to its Laboratory and Made in Guyana Certification Programmes, respectively.

Today, November 21, 2023, the GNBS certified Dr. Kawal Dalip Medical Centre Laboratory to the National Standard GYS 170:2021 – “General Requirements for the Operation of a Laboratory”. With this certification, there are now thirty-two (32) clinical and testing laboratories certified by the Bureau.

1. The Kawal Dalip Medical Centre Team posing with GNBS Laboratory Certificate, Plaque and GNBS Certification Stickers.

During the simple presentation ceremony at the laboratory’s 71 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown location, Company Secretary and General Manager, Ms. Jankie Devi expressed her elation with the laboratory’s accomplishment. She relayed “this is a great accomplishment for us, and we will be looking forward to upgrading the standard as of today; this is indeed a remarkable day for us. We plan to uphold this moment.”

Staff of the Kawal Dalip Medical Centre pose with GNBS Certification Sticker.

She thanked the GNBS’ Technical Officers for their assistance in aiding the employees of the laboratory to implement an effective Laboratory Management System.

The certificate was presented to Ms. Devi by GNBS Technical Officer, Ms. Rosmarie Liliah in the presence of Head of Certification Services, Mr. Keon Rankin who congratulated the staff for the achievement and urged them to strive for continuous improvement.

Additionally, a plaque was also handed over by GNBS Technical Officer, Mr. Orlando Sturge to Laboratory Manager, Ms. Teshwattie Nauth.

Through its Laboratory Certification Programme, the GNBS ensures the operations of certified Medical and Testing Laboratories conform to the requirements of the national standard. Surveillance audits are conducted during the certification period to ensure continued compliance.

Meanwhile, Jofa Products of Lot 121 Block ‘E’, South Sophia, Georgetown was certified on Friday, November 17, 2023 to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on its Sweet Pepper Jelly and Hot Pepper Stew.

1. Proprietress of Jofa Products, Ms. Fay Gilgious-Greaves receive the Made in Guyana Certificate from GNBS Executive Director (Ag.), Mr. Al Fraser in the presence of GNBS Head of Certification, Mr. Keon Rankin, Technical Officer, Ms. Yan Zhu and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Bureau, Mr. Simon Pollard.

This Made in Guyana Certification is the 35th and the certificate was presented by the GNBS to Jofa Products at GuyExpo 2023. Proprietress of Jofa Products, Mrs. Fay Gilgious-Greaves received the certificate from the GNBS Executive Director (Ag.), Mr. Al Fraser in the presence of Head of Certification Services, Mr. Keon Rankin and Technical Officer, Ms. Yan Zhu.

Jofa Products’ Sweet Pepper Jelly and Pepper Stew along with the GNBS Made in Guyana Certificate.

Ms. Greaves relayed that she was extremely delighted with her company’s achievement. “It was not an easy journey, but I made it and I am very happy and grateful to all of the people who have been with me on this journey; the Small Business Bureau, my husband and especially the Guyana National Bureau of Standards. I trust that this Mark will give my products the necessary push and ensure they stand out”, the Proprietor stated.

Speaking on behalf of the GNBS, Head of Certification Services, Mr. Keon Rankin notedthat he is especially proud to congratulate Jofa Products for its accomplishment. “These are the kind of investments the GNBS always looks forward to. To have products inspected, tested and proven fit for human consumption”, Mr. Rankin advised.

Businesses considering applying for the Made in Guyana Standards Mark can contact the Certification Services Department of the GNBS, which stands ready to offer the requisite guidance.

