Drainage issues in West Ruimveldt, surrounding communities to be addressed soon

Residents of West Ruimveldt and surrounding communities in Georgetown will soon benefit from improved drainage and a better quality of life.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha on Thursday conducted a walkabout in West Ruimveldt through Shepherd’s Lane leading to the Back Road area to assess and address the drainage-related issues.

Minister Mustapha committed to sending a team to evaluate the situation and plan interventions to adequately address the drainage woes.

Residents raised the concern that poor drainage results in flooding of their properties.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha assessing the drains



It was discovered that several drains and culverts are in bad condition and require immediate maintenance.

In addition, many of the drains were clogged with weeds and other sediments, which is contributing to the ongoing issue.

The minister assured that the canals in the community will be desilted and the drains will be cleared.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and team during the walkabout in West Ruimveldt

He also engaged residents and youths, where other concerns were raised including the construction of roads and bridges, a footpath to Ascension Secondary School, garbage disposal, infrastructural works on the playfield at Shepherd’s Lane, and Westfield Tigers Playfield.

Youths being engaged by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

The minister was accompanied by Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth, senior engineers of the ministry, councillors, and constituency candidates.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

