E-ID system fast-tracked as new measure against illegal border entry – Min. Walrond

The government of Guyana is cognisant of the fact that its borders are porous and can be easily breached. To tackle this challenge, the rollout of the Electronic Identification (E-ID) card system is being fast-tracked.

During a media briefing on Tuesday evening, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond announced that any foreign national entering Guyana must be registered at legally designated points of entry.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, during a media briefing on Tuesday evening

The topic of EID cards and border security was brought to the fore in light of the horrific explosion on Sunday that claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne.

“For Venezuelan migrants who come here through our ports, they are all registered and their details are taken,” Minister Walrond explained.

The main suspect responsible for the explosion at a Mobil gas station on Regent Street, and several of his accomplices, are said to be Venezuelan nationals who entered Guyana illegally by boat on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 8 AM.

Minister Walrond also noted that persons who fail to register themselves will face deportation and sanctions.

“What we will do is that for the persons who are in Guyana illegally, they will be given a grace period to come to register and have this E-ID card,” Min Walrond said.

The E-ID cards will differentiate between citizens and non-citizens. It will also integrate personal data into a secure digital and physical card for accessing government and private sector services.

“[Without] this card, you [non-citizens] will not be able to access any services,” the minister stressed.

This E-ID will link to other systems, including TIN, bank account, and immigration records, and can be used for both digital and physical transactions.

The application process is relatively easy and involves booking an appointment online or at a service centre.

The documents needed for registration will be listed. After you prepare them, follow the steps at the service centre to finish your application. You will be notified when your card is ready to pick up.