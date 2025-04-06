East Bank corridor fully reopens by midnight – Min Edghill

The section of the East Bank Demerara (EBD) corridor which was closed temporarily to facilitate the construction of the new Demerara River Bridge will be reopened to vehicular traffic by midnight.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill provided the update Sunday afternoon following a site visit where works are currently ongoing.

A section of the New Demerara River Bridge

Minister Edghill told the media that the execution was seamless without any incident.

He said the thoroughfare is being reopened earlier than was previously announced.

“Persons coming from the airport, persons going to the airport, persons traversing and living along this carriageway should take note that the East Bank highway from the [Demerara] Harbour Bridge back to Red Road will be fully opened to traffic by midnight,” Minister Edghill stated.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill engages the media after inspecting ongoing works on the Demerara River Bridge

While acknowledging that closure may have caused some inconvenience to commuters, the minister stated that it was necessary to complete this phase of the bridge project.

“For those of us that are wondering if the bridge will be finished in the deadline, that is what we are working towards,” the public works minister disclosed.

Minister Bishop Juan Edghill and Project Manager Patrick Thomas inspect works on the New Demerara River Bridge

He explained that the contractors have expanded their team by more than 100 additional workers to accelerate the work to meet the deadline.

With the team working around the clock to stay on schedule, the minister is confident that the project will be completed by its August deadline.

When completed the bridge will serve as a four-lane passage with each lane measuring 3.65 metres.

A section of the New Demerara River Bridge

Ministry of Public Works’ Project Manager, Patrick Thompson, explained that the width of the lanes has been designed according to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

The bridge will also feature a sidewalk which will also accommodate bicycles on both sides. The minister thanked the Guyanese people for their patience during the road closure and his ministry’s team along with the construction and consultancy companies for their tireless efforts in pushing the project.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

